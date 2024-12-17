flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6770 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

