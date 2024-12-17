United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1697 E "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6770 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
