United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (3)
- DNW (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (11)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
11007 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
