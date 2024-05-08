flag
Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
11007 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition G4 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 B "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
