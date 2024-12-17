United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
