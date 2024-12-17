Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
