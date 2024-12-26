flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 34213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2449 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access