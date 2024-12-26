Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 34213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)