United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 34213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2449 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search