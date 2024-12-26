United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5760 $
Price in auction currency 5760 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
