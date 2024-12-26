Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)