Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5760 $
Price in auction currency 5760 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1695 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

