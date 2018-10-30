United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1697 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1697 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
