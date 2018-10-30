flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Farthing 1697 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Farthing 1697 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1697 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2208 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1697 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
