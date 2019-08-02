flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Farthing 1695 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Farthing 1695 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1695 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2084 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction Spink - December 2, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 BN ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1695 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
