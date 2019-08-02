United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1695 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2084 $
Price in auction currency 1650 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1695 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search