Halfpenny 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfpenny 1697 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1697 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1697 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 8, 2016.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 5, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Heritage - May 23, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction CNG - January 13, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1697 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1697 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

