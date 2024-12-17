United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1697 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1697 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 8, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
