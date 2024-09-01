United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,337,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
