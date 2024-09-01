Shilling 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

