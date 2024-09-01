flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,337,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (5)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1885 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1885 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access