United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,281,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25428 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (19)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (13)
- Katz (3)
- London Coins (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search