Shilling 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,281,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25428 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1883 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
