Shilling 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)