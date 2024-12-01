United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,612,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
