United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,612,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Heritage - February 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1882 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

