United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1879 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1879 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1879 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

