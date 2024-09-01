United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (7)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (6)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
