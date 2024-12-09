flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,981,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33930 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1877 at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1877 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1877 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1877 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
