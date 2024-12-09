United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,981,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33930 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (4)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (14)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Taisei (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
