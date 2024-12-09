Shilling 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33930 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

