United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,354,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aurea (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- ICE (1)
- Katz (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- London Coins (15)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
