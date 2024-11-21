flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,354,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1875. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1875 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Shilling 1875, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

