United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,590,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30846 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (10)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (20)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (8)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1128 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search