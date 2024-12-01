flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1873 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1873 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,590,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30846 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

