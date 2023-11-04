United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 737,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
