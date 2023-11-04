Shilling 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.

