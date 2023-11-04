flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 737,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 3, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1869 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1869 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access