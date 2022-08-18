flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51791 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1867 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

