Shilling 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51791 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
