Shilling 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,562,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20985 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1859 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
