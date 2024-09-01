United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,562,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20985 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (18)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Karamitsos (9)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (11)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Spink (14)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
