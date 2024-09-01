Shilling 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20985 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (47) AU (10) XF (21) VF (4) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (7) MS65 (7) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (11) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) Service PCGS (16) NGC (20)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (7)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (1)

Karamitsos (9)

Künker (1)

London Coins (11)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Spink (14)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

WAG (2)