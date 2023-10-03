United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,041,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1894 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (12)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search