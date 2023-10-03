flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,041,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1894 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (12)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1848 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access