flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,083,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Numismática Leilões - September 29, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1845 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1845 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access