United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,083,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (9)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Best offers
Category
Year
Search