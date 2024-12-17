United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Downies
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,095,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James's
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
