Shilling 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,095,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Künker - September 18, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1842 at auction Negrini - May 17, 2019
Seller Negrini
Date May 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

