Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8438 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PL66 (1) Service PCGS (1)