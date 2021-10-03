flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 22,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8438 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

United Kingdom Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

