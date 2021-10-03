United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 22,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8438 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1891 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search