Penny 1890 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 13,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1890 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
