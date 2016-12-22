flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1890 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 13,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1890 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1890 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access