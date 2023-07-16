United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1883 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 12,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61416 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 396. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Bertolami (2)
- Heritage (9)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS67+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS66+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
