United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Penny 1883 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1883 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1883 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 12,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61416 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 396. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - April 1, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS67+ PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS66+ PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - August 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

