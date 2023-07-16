Penny 1883 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61416 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 396. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (8) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (4) MS64 (1) PL66 (1) + (2) Service PCGS (8) NGC (1)