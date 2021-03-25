flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1882 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1882 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1882 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1571 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 54. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CZK
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 54 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1882 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access