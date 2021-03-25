United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1882 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
