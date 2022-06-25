Penny 1877 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99. Bidding took place November 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)