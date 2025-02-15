flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1875 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,459

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
