flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1874 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1874 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1874 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,741

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1874 at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 5, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 5, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1874 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access