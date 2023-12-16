United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1867 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,896
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 16,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
For the sale of Penny 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
