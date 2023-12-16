flag
Penny 1867 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1867 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1867 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 16,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 16000 JPY
United Kingdom Penny 1867 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

