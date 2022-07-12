United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1862 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,896
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 96 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
