Penny 1862 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)