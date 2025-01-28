flag
Penny 1844 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1844 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
