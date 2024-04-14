flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,896

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4327 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 13,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1842 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1842 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access