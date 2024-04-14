United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,896
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4327 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 13,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
