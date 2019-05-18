flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1841 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 7,920

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 18, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bertolami (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1841 at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1841 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access