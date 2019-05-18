United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1841 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 7,920
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 18, 2019.
