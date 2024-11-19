United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 836,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
