Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 836,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

