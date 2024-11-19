Florin 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (6) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)