United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,685,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
