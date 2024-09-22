flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,685,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (6)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1890 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access