Florin 1886 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1886 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

