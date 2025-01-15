flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1886 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1886 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1886 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 592,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1886 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1886 "Gothic" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
