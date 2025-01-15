United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1886 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 592,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1886 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1886 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
