Florin 1885 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1885 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,863. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

