United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1885 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,758,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1885 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,863. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
7 days free
