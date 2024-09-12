flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1885 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1885 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1885 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,758,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1885 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,863. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (15)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (23)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (12)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (11)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - November 10, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - November 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Florin 1885 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1885 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1885 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access