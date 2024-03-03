Florin 1877 "Gothic". Stop after date (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1877 "Gothic". Stop after date. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place July 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (9) VF (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)