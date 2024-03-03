United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1877 "Gothic". Stop after date (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Stop after date
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1877 "Gothic". Stop after date. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place July 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
