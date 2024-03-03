flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1877 "Gothic". Stop after date (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Stop after date

Obverse Florin 1877 "Gothic" Stop after date - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1877 "Gothic" Stop after date - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1877 "Gothic". Stop after date. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place July 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 28, 2005
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Florin 1877 "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1877 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1877 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access