flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,117,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1875 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • London Coins (6)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 14 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - November 27, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1875 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1875 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access