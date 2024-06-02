Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1875 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (1) XF (9) VF (4) VG (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (8) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (5)

London Coins (6)

NOONANS (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)