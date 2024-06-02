United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1875 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,117,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1875 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (6)
- NOONANS (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 14 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1875 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search