Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1873 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (13) XF (31) VF (19) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (1) MS64 (12) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (4) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (27) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Auction World (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (4)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (9)

Downies (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (9)

Grün (1)

Heritage (22)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

London Coins (7)

MDC Monaco (1)

Melbourne Mint (1)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (2)

Schulman (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (10)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Via (1)

WAG (4)