United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,922,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1873 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (9)
- Downies (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (9)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (22)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (7)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Melbourne Mint (1)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1873 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
