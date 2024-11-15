flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,922,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1873 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1873 WW "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 10, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
