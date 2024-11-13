Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1869 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4296 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,348. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.

