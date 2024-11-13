United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 297,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1869 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4296 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,348. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
3478 $
Price in auction currency 520000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
