Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 297,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1869 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4296 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,348. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.

United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
3478 $
Price in auction currency 520000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Niemczyk - June 29, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1869 WW "Gothic" at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
