Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1868 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (4) XF (8) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (6)

Grün (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (3)

London Coins (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

UBS (1)