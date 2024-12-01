Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 870,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1868 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - July 3, 2019
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1868 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

