United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1868 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 870,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1868 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (6)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- London Coins (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1868 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search