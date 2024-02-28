Florin 1862 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1862 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) Service NGC (2)