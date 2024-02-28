United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1862 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1862 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
16485 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
