United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 594,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1862 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33859 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- DNW (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- NOONANS (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 507 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
