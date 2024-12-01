flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 594,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1862 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33859 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 507 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 20, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 20, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1862 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1862 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access