Florin 1862 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1862 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33859 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (10) VF (13) F (6) VG (3) FR (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF40 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Chaponnière (1)

DNW (8)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (7)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (7)

NOONANS (3)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (7)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (1)