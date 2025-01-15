flag
Florin 1848 WW "Godless" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1848 WW "Godless" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1848 WW "Godless" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1848 "Godless" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30244 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF35 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36653 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1848 WW "Godless" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
