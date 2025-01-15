United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1848 WW "Godless" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1848 "Godless" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30244 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (17)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF35 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36653 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1848 "Godless", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search