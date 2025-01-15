Florin 1848 WW "Godless" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1848 "Godless" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30244 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

