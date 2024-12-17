flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 22,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 782,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Double Florin
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Florin 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

