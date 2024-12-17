United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Double Florin 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 22,62 g
- Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 782,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Double Florin
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
