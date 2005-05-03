flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1862 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1661 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1862 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 3, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

