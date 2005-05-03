United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search