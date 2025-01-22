Fourpence (Groat) 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)