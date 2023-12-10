Fourpence (Groat) 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 6863 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)