flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1879 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1879 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 5,202

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1879 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1879 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1879 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1879 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access