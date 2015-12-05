Fourpence (Groat) 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)